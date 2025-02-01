OFC Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,805 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.84. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

