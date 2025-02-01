OFC Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 6,293 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $249.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average of $239.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.