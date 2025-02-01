OFC Financial Planning LLC Invests $994,000 in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSTP stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

