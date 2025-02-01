OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

