OLD National Bancorp IN Has $943,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.62 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.