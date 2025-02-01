OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 148 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.83.

CB stock opened at $272.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

