OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 26 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 202,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.08.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

