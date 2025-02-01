Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Oriental Land Stock Down 8.0 %

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $22.45 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

