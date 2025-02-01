Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 17.64%.
Oriental Land Stock Down 8.0 %
OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $22.45 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
About Oriental Land
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oriental Land
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.