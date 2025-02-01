OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
OS Therapies Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,531,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,060,362.14. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
About OS Therapies
OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.
