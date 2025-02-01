Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 536 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,935,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $204,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.