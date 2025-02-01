Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,215 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

