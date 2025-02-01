Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $168.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

