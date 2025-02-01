Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.93 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 772.50 ($9.57). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 766 ($9.49), with a volume of 328,091 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 750.29.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 101.10 ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 42.60%. Research analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 27.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,060.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.48), for a total value of £1,988,265.60 ($2,464,079.32). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 26,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £212,999.80 ($263,972.98). Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

