Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and traded as low as $19.77. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 391,136 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMRF. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.53.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $321.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.1043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

