Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.09. 89,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 40,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Parkland Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.