Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Insider Activity

About Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,883.20. This represents a 57.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

