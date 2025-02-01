PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.64. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 71,996 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PAVmed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

