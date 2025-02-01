Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $207.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $422,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,743,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,157,626. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,169,141. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

