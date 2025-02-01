Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,834,199.08. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

PEB stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.