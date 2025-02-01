Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Peninsula Energy Trading Down 17.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 91,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,520. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
About Peninsula Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.