Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Peninsula Energy Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 91,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,520. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

About Peninsula Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.