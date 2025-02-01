Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Peninsula Energy Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 91,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,520. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

