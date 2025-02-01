Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Plans Special Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $28,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,312.64. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $74,610 over the last three months. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

