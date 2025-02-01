Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $31.91 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

