PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Shares Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 35,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

