Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – February 01st

AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, production, and sales of pharmaceutical drugs and related medical products. Investors may choose to buy pharmaceutical stocks as a way to potentially profit from the growth and success of the pharmaceutical industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,926,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,292. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $11.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $811.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $783.56 and its 200-day moving average is $844.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $23.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.37 and a 200 day moving average of $570.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.09. 8,457,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,020. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09.

