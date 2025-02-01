Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PII opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. Polaris has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.