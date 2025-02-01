Praxis Precision Medicines Highlights 2025 Corporate Strategy and Business PrioritiesPraxis Precision Medicines, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on therapies for central nervous system disorders, has outlined its corporate strateg

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Praxis Precision Medicines’s 8K filing here.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles