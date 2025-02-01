Praxis Precision Medicines Highlights 2025 Corporate Strategy and Business PrioritiesPraxis Precision Medicines, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on therapies for central nervous system disorders, has outlined its corporate strateg

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Praxis Precision Medicines’s 8K filing here.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Praxis Precision Medicines
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites