Praxis Precision Medicines Highlights 2025 Corporate Strategy and Business PrioritiesPraxis Precision Medicines, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on therapies for central nervous system disorders, has outlined its corporate strateg

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Praxis Precision Medicines’s 8K filing here.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles