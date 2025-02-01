Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.97. The company has a market cap of $521.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $485.19 and a twelve month high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

