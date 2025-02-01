Promising Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – February 01st

Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Diageo, and China Liberal Education are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies listed on stock exchanges in China, including the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. These stocks represent ownership stakes in Chinese companies and are subject to the regulations and market conditions of the Chinese financial system. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. 3,613,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,634. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,365.36. The company had a trading volume of 140,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,267.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,343.65. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,133.46 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $363.99. The stock had a trading volume of 512,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $378.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.93. 990,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,195. Diageo has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34.

China Liberal Education (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 234,739,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,520,107. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

