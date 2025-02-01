Promising Large Cap Stocks To Research – February 01st

NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple, Invesco QQQ, and Microsoft are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are typically well-established, with a strong track record of profitability and stability. Large cap stocks are considered less volatile than mid or small cap stocks, making them a popular choice for investors seeking more conservative investment options. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 387,846,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,365,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,239,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. 100,927,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,177,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,747,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,541,316. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.13.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.06. 34,151,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

