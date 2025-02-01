Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 31st

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that focus on research, development, and commercialization of products and technologies at the nanoscale level. These companies typically work on applications such as advanced materials, electronics, medicine, and energy, with the potential for ground-breaking innovations and significant market opportunities. Investors interested in high-growth sectors and cutting-edge technologies may consider investing in nanotechnology stocks to capitalize on the potential for long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,504. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502. NVE has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $341.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 41,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,813. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

