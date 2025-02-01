Promising Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 30th

United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies, Vertiv, Caterpillar, General Electric, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the transportation of goods or passengers, such as airlines, railroads, trucking companies, and shipping companies. These stocks are often influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic growth, and global trade trends. Investors may track transportation stocks as an indicator of the overall health and activity in the transportation industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $19.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,752,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 23,358,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,942,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.79. 8,862,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $15.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.06. 2,555,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,324. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.78. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $299.93 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.80. 2,843,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.83. 1,200,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,148. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $381.48 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.89.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.85. 3,622,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,054. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

