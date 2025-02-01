Promising Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 31st

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Rigetti Computing, Atlassian, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are stocks that are considered to be undervalued by the market, trading at a lower price relative to their intrinsic value. Investors who focus on value investing look for stocks that they believe are priced below their true worth, with the anticipation that the market will eventually recognize and correct the undervaluation, leading to price appreciation. These stocks typically have strong fundamentals, such as low price-to-earnings ratios, high dividend yields, and stable financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,544,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111,371. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.95.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,783,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,193,234. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 174,475,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,800,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.31. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

TEAM traded up $34.72 on Friday, reaching $301.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.65 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $324.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.76.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.09. 29,154,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,451,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

