ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Declares $0.32 Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3248 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IGHG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 25,464 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

