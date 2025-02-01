Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.5 days.
Puma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579. Puma has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.
About Puma
