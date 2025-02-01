Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579. Puma has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

