Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 266,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,400. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

