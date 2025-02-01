Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QEPC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 7,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of -0.40. Q.E.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

