Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QEPC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 7,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of -0.40. Q.E.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

About Q.E.P.

(Get Free Report)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.