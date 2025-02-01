Quaint Oak Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

On January 31, 2025, Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: QNTO) disclosed its financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024, through a Form 8-K submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get alerts:

For detailed insights into the company’s operations during the specified period, investors and stakeholders are directed towards the press release dated January 31, 2025. This press release, marked as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, is attached hereto and has been referenced in the report. It is important to note that the press release is being submitted to the SEC and should not be interpreted as being officially “filed” for any intent except as stipulated otherwise in the submission.

Furthermore, the 8-K also includes information under Item 9.01, pertaining to Financial Statements and Exhibits, where no specific financial statements are applicable. The filing indicates that there are no financial statements in Sections (a), (b), and (c). However, under Section (d) related to exhibits, the filing lists the inclusion of the following exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release dated January 31, 2025

Additionally, an Inline XBRL document for the cover page interactive data file is embedded within the filing as Exhibit 104.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been officially signed by John J. Augustine, the Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc., on behalf of the registrant. The signing took place on January 31, 2025.

Overall, the 8-K filing by Quaint Oak Bancorp provides a concise overview of the company’s financial performance for the specified periods and assures accuracy in compliance with regulatory obligations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quaint Oak Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Read More