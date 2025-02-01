QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 36,949 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Kevin Hettrich sold 29,667 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $151,301.70.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $281,017.35.
QuantumScape Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.46. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
