QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 36,949 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Kevin Hettrich sold 29,667 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $151,301.70.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $281,017.35.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.46. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $828,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

