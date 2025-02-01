Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Short Interest Update

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,398,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,596,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,987.0 days.
Qube Stock Performance
QUBHF opened at $2.41 on Friday. Qube has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.
Qube Company Profile
