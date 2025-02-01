Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Short Interest Update

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,398,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,596,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,987.0 days.

Qube Stock Performance

QUBHF opened at $2.41 on Friday. Qube has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Qube Company Profile

See Also

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

