R Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $637,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.46%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

