R Squared Ltd Acquires New Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $130,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $983.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.