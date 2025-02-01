R Squared Ltd Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 23.5% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,074,173.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,330. The trade was a 76.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,311. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

