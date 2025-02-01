R Squared Ltd Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $342.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.84.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

