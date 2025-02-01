R Squared Ltd Invests $66,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,835,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 100.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $168.51 million during the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

