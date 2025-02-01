R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

