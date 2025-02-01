R Squared Ltd Takes $64,000 Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arteris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arteris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ AIP opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $34,255.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,508.80. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,194.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,851.30. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,456 shares of company stock worth $3,355,352 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arteris Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.