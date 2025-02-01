R Squared Ltd Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $10,507,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $7,181,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,280,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

