R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.67 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

