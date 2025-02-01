RA International Group (LON:RAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 73746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

RA International Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.34.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RA International is a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally. Its clients operate in remote locations, conflict areas or places that are demanding for other reasons. RA International simplifies their clients’ project success by offering a one-stop solution for construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.