Real Estate Stocks To Research – February 01st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Ford Motor are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are investments in publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or invest in real estate properties. These stocks provide investors with a way to participate in the real estate market without directly owning physical properties, offering potential for income through dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 41,697,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,171,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.14. 7,193,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $270.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.31.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 30,387,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,892,944. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,979,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 103,625,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,870,328. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

